Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 17,089 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Medifast worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.50.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.