Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,174 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 86,264 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

