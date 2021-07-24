Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,384 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.08 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

