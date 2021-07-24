Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,763,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $53,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,927,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,921,219.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

