Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

