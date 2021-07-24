Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.