Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 294.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,151 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 598,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 218,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

