Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 291.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $69,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $48,389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $119.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

