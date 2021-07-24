Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

