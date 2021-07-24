Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.57 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

