Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 172,298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of NOV worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.57 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

