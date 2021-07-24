Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 159,694 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

