Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,159,795 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,159,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $3,262,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $17,347,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,355,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,205,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $13.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

