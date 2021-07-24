srnArt Gallery Price Reaches $0.14 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $545,084.70 and $2,755.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00142748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,083.41 or 0.99373866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00871291 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

