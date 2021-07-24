S&T Bancorp’s (STBA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after buying an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after buying an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

