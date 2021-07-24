St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,533.50 ($20.04). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,526 ($19.94), with a volume of 749,741 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,305.22 ($17.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,458.59.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

