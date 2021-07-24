Stacks (STX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.69 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $109.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00122628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00147032 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,804,465 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

