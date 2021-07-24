Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.45 ($0.76). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 524,027 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.54. The company has a market cap of £94.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

