Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.45 ($0.76). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 524,027 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.54. The company has a market cap of £94.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.