Stafi One Day Volume Hits $5.73 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Stafi has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00242597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00032986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

