StakedZEN (STZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.34 or 0.00153597 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,114.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00122726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00142547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.97 or 0.99630258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.12 or 0.00877718 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,731 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.