Stakenet (XSN) Market Cap Hits $15.87 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $15.87 million and $43,226.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00421800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002243 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001649 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,169,525 coins and its circulating supply is 118,630,487 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

