Stakinglab Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,115.13 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,115.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022420 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

