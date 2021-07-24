Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 6.06% 17.54% 9.91% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.82 $57.39 million $3.61 11.59 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 427.29 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.