Standard Protocol Trading Up 5.8% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $106,447.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00144050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.37 or 0.99634647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.05 or 0.00887492 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

