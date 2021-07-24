Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.93. Stantec shares last traded at C$57.77, with a volume of 56,956 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.35.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6422898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

