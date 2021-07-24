Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,762.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

