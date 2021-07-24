Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $125.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.