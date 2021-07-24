State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of State Auto Financial worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

STFC stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

