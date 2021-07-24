State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 304,642 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,642 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Plug Power worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.