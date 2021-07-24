State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 4,751 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 312.5% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $395.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 166.90, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

