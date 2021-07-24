State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 5,051 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $29,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Eaton stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

