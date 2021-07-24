State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,378 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $29,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

NYSE:DELL opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

