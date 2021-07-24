State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Duke Realty worth $23,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

