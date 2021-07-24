State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

