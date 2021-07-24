State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $23,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

