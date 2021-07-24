State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.45% of Rexnord worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

RXN opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

