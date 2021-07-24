State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of TopBuild worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $198.85 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

