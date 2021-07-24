State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Illumina worth $30,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $495.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.