State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Casey’s General Stores worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $80,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.05 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

