State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $24.78 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $24,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $453,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $282,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 797,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

