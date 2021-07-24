State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $25.42 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of WEX worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 565.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $9,245,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,073,000.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $200.87 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.