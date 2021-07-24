State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $29.71 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $313.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.