State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $30.58 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,444 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $359.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

