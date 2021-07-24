State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

