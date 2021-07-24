State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.