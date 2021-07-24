State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

