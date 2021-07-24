State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,709 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Equitable worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

