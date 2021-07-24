State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $293.32 and a one year high of $395.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

