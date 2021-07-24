State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Voya Financial worth $25,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

VOYA opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.