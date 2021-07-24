State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

